Pakistan Army claims it has shot down two Indian Air Force aircraft

A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck at terrorist targets in Pakistan's Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Wednesday claimed to have shot down two Indian aircrafts that had ventured in its airspace.

The Director General (DG) of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said that one of the aircrafts fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Indian territory, with one Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground Pakistan's territory.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

Pakistani jets violated the Indian air space in Jammu & Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were forced to return by the IAF fighters. The Pakistani offensive was confirmed by its foreign ministry. "Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace.

This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence." It said.

The statement further said, "We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm. That is why we undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight."

Blaming India for waging acts of aggression against it, the statement stated, "For the last few years, India has been trying to establish what they call a 'new normal' a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.

If India is striking at so called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.

We do not wish to go to that route and wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation."