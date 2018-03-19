Railways jobs: Recruitment for 9,500 posts to commence soon; 50% seats reserved for women

In an early morning tweet yesterday, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that apart from the 90,000 jobs previously announced, the youth can look forward to 9,500 job openings in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) soon. Significantly, he added that 50% of these posts will be reserved for women.

For the record, RPF was constituted under the RPF Act, 1957 (amended in the year 1985 and 2003) for better "security of railway property, passenger areas, passengers and matters connected therewith," according to the official website. The Force is empowered to deal with issues like theft, dishonest misappropriation and unlawful possession of railway property, human trafficking, touting, unauthorized vending, trespassing, maintaining vigil at station platforms, escorting trains and recuing children who have run away from their homes.

In the meantime, March 31 is the deadline for applying for the 26,502 Group C (for instance, Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts) and the 62,907 Group D posts announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) earlier this year. Previously, the last date to apply for these posts was March 5 and 12, respectively. However, due to change in eligibility criteria like age and educational qualifications, the ministry allowed the deadline to be pushed back.

The competition for these jobs is fierce. According to RRB officials, as of last week, they had already received around 15 million applications.

Keen to apply?

Just go to the official website, indianrailways.gov.in, and click on the recruitment tab. Select the RRB to which you want to apply - carefully, because your selection cannot be changed after registration - and enter your details.

The next step is verification of your given email ID and mobile number through OTP. Then, upload a colour photograph of yours, submit the online form and make the payment. This completes the application process and candidates then have to appear for a Computer Based Test, the first stage of the selection process tentatively scheduled around April-May, 2018. Based on the performance in the CBT, candidates will be called for a medical test or Physical Efficiency Test. The shortlisted candidates would then be provisionally allotted jobs pending verification of their documents. The recruitment process for the RPF job openings is expected to be on similar lines.

In fact, job seekers may look forward to more such recruitment drives by the India Railways in the near future if the top boss is to be believed. "My own sense is, may not be directly jobs in railways, but certainly through engaging people and working in variety of areas across the ecosystem, not less than a million jobs can be created in less than 12 months - only railways and ecosystem around the railways," Goyal was heard saying at the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum last October.