'Have I taken this too far?': Bryan Johnson's quest to beat death hits a moment of doubt 

The brief message immediately drew widespread attention, surprising many who have followed his years-long commitment to extending human lifespan through science and technology.

A life built around not dying

The 48-year-old entrepreneur has devoted much of his fortune to what he calls the pursuit of longevity. His daily routine reportedly includes an extensive schedule of supplements, medical tests, exercise, sleep optimisation and dietary controls designed to keep his biological age younger than his chronological age.

His experiments have frequently generated global headlines. Among the most talked-about were plasma transfusions involving his son, intensive organ monitoring, advanced medical imaging and other cutting-edge interventions aimed at slowing the ageing process. Johnson has also explored emerging biotechnology and other futuristic approaches in his pursuit of a longer, healthier life.

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By sharing detailed health data publicly, he has positioned himself as both a test subject and an advocate for longevity science.

Social media reacts

Johnson's latest admission quickly sparked debate online. Some users encouraged him to continue pushing scientific boundaries, arguing that his work could ultimately benefit humanity. Others believed the entrepreneur should reconsider his goals.

A user wrote: "Person who is truly spiritual will never wish to live forever. And nobody who becomes more spiritual/religious ever regrets it."

Another remarked: "No one is immune to the way a relationship derails all of your fitness goals."

A third offered a more pragmatic view, writing: "Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of 'not dying' is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal."

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Lessons from the Sun

Just before expressing his doubts, Johnson had reflected on another lesson from his longevity journey: the trade-offs involved in protecting long-term health.

In an earlier post, he wrote that although he loved spending time in the sun as a child, his research into ageing had changed his perspective. According to Johnson, prolonged sun exposure accelerates visible skin ageing by causing wrinkles, skin laxity and sun spots.

He claimed that becoming more conscious about sun exposure over the past five years had helped reverse his skin age by nine years.

Summing up the experience, Johnson wrote: "I've learned, nothing in biology is free. It always cuts two ways."