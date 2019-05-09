WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal board to declare matric results on May 21; here's all you need to know

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has given an official confirmation on the date of WB Madhyamik Result 2019. The WB board will declare WBBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on May 21 at 10 am. The West Bengal Class 10th Result will be released on the official website of the Board- wbbse.org.

The board will organise a press conference after which the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be made live on the website. WBBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from February 12 to February 22, 2019. Students can also check their results on examresults.net and wbse.allresults.nic.in, apart from the official website.

Last year, a total of 11,02,921 candidates had appeared in the West Bengal class 10 examination. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to avoid last-minute hassles.

The candidates can also check their results through SMS when it's announced.

For checking WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 through SMS: Type WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888.

Here's how you can check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019, once it's announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

