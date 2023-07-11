scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
50th GST Council meet: Centre releases short film 'GST Council - A Journey of 50 Steps'

Feedback

50th GST Council meet: Centre releases short film 'GST Council - A Journey of 50 Steps'

The GST Council, headed by the Union Finance Minister and consisting of ministers from all states and Union Territories, is anticipated to provide clarifications on several key matters

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
50th GST Council meet: Centre releases short film 'GST Council - A Journey of 50 Steps' 50th GST Council meet: Centre releases short film 'GST Council - A Journey of 50 Steps'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday released a short film video titled ‘GST Council - 50 steps towards a Journey’ as part of the 50th GST Council meeting noting the benefits of the GST Council and its journey so far. 

The council meeting has so far held 40 meetings and has taken approximately 1,500 decision in the spirit of co-operative federalism, the finance ministry tweeted.

In addition, the milestone of reaching the 50th meeting signifies a notable accomplishment in promoting cooperative federalism and establishing a tax system that is both efficient and straightforward.

The Finance Minister said: "This body does not differentiate between big and small states. Everybody’s justice got to done with the wisdom of the Council.”

Sitharaman also launched a Special Cover and a customised 'myStamp,' presented to her by the Chief Post Master General of the Delhi Circle India Post Office.

The GST Council, headed by the Finance Minister and consisting of ministers from all states and Union Territories, is anticipated to provide clarifications on several key matters. 

These include determining GST rates for food and beverages sold in multiplexes, exempting GST on the import of the cancer drug Dinutuximab, and exempting GST on Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in treating rare diseases.

Moreover, the council is expected to finalise the details for the establishment of an appellate tribunal. Additionally, the industry's demand for reimbursement of full Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and 50 per cent Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in 11 hill states under the 'Scheme for Budgetary Support' will be addressed.

Also Watch | 

Published on: Jul 11, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement