BRICS countries have a huge share of the world's population. How big the bloc really is

Together, the BRICS countries accounted for 49.5% of the global population in 2026, according to data cited by the Indian government during its 2026 chairship. Their combined population is estimated at around 3.9 billion people.

But the bloc’s demographic weight is heavily concentrated in China and India, which are by far its two largest countries by population. Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran also add sizeable domestic markets, giving BRICS a presence across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

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The demographic picture, however, is far from uniform. China’s population growth has slowed sharply as fertility and birth rates have fallen, while India continues to have stronger population growth. Russia is experiencing population decline, while South Africa has the fastest-growing population among the original BRICS economies, according to the data cited.

A huge consumer market

For businesses, nearly four billion people represent an enormous potential consumer and labour pool. Yet population size does not automatically translate into purchasing power.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have relatively high per-capita incomes and significant pools of capital, while India, Egypt and Ethiopia have much larger populations but lower per-capita incomes and substantial long-term growth potential.

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The expansion of the middle class in China and India has nevertheless increased the importance of the two markets. China’s economy is also shifting from its traditional manufacturing role towards higher-value and technologically advanced goods, supported by growing domestic demand.

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BRICS’ growing trade footprint

The bloc’s importance is not limited to population. The expanded 11-member BRICS accounts for about 26% of global trade, according to data cited by the Indian government.

Trade among members has also increased dramatically. Intra-BRICS merchandise trade reached $1.17 trillion in 2024, compared with $84 billion in 2003 — an increase of nearly 13 times, according to India’s Commerce Ministry.

Under India’s 2026 chairship, BRICS members are seeking to strengthen these trade links through the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030, which covers services, the digital economy, industry, technology, investment and financial cooperation.

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The grouping is also focusing on strategic supply chains through its Global Value Chains Action Plan for 2026-30. Another priority is improving trade finance for smaller exporters, while members are exploring greater use of local currencies and interoperable payment systems for cross-border transactions.

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Metric BRICS Member countries 11 Combined population (2026) ~3.9 billion Share of global population 49.5% Share of global GDP (2026) ~41% Share of global trade ~26% Intra-BRICS merchandise trade (2024) $1.17 trillion Intra-BRICS merchandise trade (2003) $84 billion BRICS GDP share when grouping began 20.4% (2006) G7 GDP share (2026) ~28% Largest economies within BRICS China: 48.5% of bloc GDP; India: 20.7% Other major contributors Russia: 8.2%; Indonesia: 6%; Brazil: 5.7%; Saudi Arabia: 3.2% BRICS-G7 crossover BRICS overtook G7 in global GDP share in 2020

Source: Data cited in Commerce Ministry and IMF April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

BRICS versus the G7

The bloc’s growing economic weight is perhaps most evident in its comparison with the G7. When BRICS began as a four-member grouping in 2006, it represented 20.4% of the global economy, less than half the G7’s share.

That balance has since shifted. According to the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook, BRICS overtook the G7 in terms of global GDP share in 2020. By 2026, BRICS is estimated to account for 41% of global GDP, compared with 28% for the G7.

However, the figures also reveal how much of BRICS’ economic weight is concentrated in its two largest economies. China accounts for 48.5% of the bloc’s GDP and India for 20.7%. Russia contributes 8.2%, Indonesia 6%, Brazil 5.7% and Saudi Arabia 3.2%.

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The numbers explain why BRICS is increasingly difficult to dismiss as a peripheral grouping. Its nearly four-billion-strong population, expanding trade links and larger share of global economic output give it considerable weight. The challenge for the bloc will be turning that scale into deeper economic integration among members with very different economies, political systems and strategic interests.