Data Protection Bill, Telecom Bill, Digital India Bill may be tabled in monsoon session, says union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The centre is expecting to present the Data Protection Bill, Telecom Bill, and Digital India Bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Google for India 2022 event. Vaishnaw said that the focus of the Data Protection Bill and the Digital India Bill will be to create a robust platform to reap the benefits of AI.

He said, “The focus will be on the middle class and poor to eventually them getting the benefits of technology.”

At the Google event, Vaishnaw engaged with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in a fireside chat. During the interaction, Pichai noted that India needs responsible tech regulation. Pichai added that countries need to safeguard citizens’ interests and India has a leadership role here. He added that he hopes India will benefit from being open and connected to the Internet. He further said it is “important to get the balance right with calculations.”

Vaishnaw also said that 55 per cent of India’s GDP is through digital transactions as per UPI numbers. The Union Minister further said, “In G20, we will showcase our technology to the world. Global players are very much interested in how we are growing.”

Commenting on UPI, Pichai said, “Google is bringing UPI to other countries using India as an example and base model.” He called India a “solution market” which moves from one solution to another while stating that other countries are slower in comparison to India when it comes to adopting digital modes of payment.

Pichai mentioned, “There is an incredible opportunity given a huge talent that exists. For Google, we have already seen UPI and GPay move to other countries. In case of AI, we now have flood forecasting techniques that come out of India before moving to Bangladesh.”

