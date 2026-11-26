The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed additional Section 301 tariffs on 14 economies, with rates ranging from 15% to 35%. India faces a proposed tariff of up to 25%, which could decline to 17% if New Delhi and Washington conclude a bilateral trade agreement.

Export growth remains resilient

India's merchandise exports grew 22% during the first seven months of FY27, prompting Emkay to retain its full-year export growth forecast of over 15%.

Exports to the US have averaged $8.4 billion per month so far in FY27, with year-on-year growth exceeding 30% in recent months.

Advertisement

Emkay expects exporters to accelerate shipments ahead of the proposed tariff implementation, which is unlikely before January 2027 at the earliest.

A similar trend was witnessed in 2025, when India's monthly exports to the US averaged $8.6 billion between February and July, compared with $6.5 billion during the preceding six months.

However, shipments subsequently declined sharply after Washington raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50% in August 2025.

Diversification to cushion tariff impact

Indian exporters have increasingly explored alternative markets to reduce their dependence on the US.

Between September 2025 and March 2026, India's exports to the US declined 10%, while shipments to the rest of the world increased 3%.

Emkay expects this geographical diversification strategy to continue, although the ongoing West Asia conflict could complicate efforts to expand into alternative markets.

Advertisement

Sectoral exemptions are also expected to limit the economic fallout. Electronics, pharmaceuticals and energy products remain exempt from the proposed additional tariffs, supporting continued export growth.

However, textiles, gems and jewellery, and marine products could witness slower growth as India loses its relative tariff advantage over several Asian competitors.

Strong economic fundamentals offer protection

Despite tariff-related disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties over the past 18 months, India's broader macroeconomic indicators have remained resilient.

GDP growth stood at 7.8% in FY26, while Emkay estimates growth of 7.9% during the first half of FY27. The brokerage also expects India's current account deficit to remain below 1.5% of GDP in FY27.

Growing domestic opposition to tariffs in the US could provide further relief, with polls cited by Emkay showing 62% public support for repealing tariffs.

Public hearings scheduled for late January 2027 and progress on the India-US bilateral trade agreement will remain crucial in determining India's eventual tariff burden and export competitiveness.