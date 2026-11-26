The findings bring into focus the trade-off between lower investment costs and behavioural support in long-term wealth creation.

Regular plans show longer holding periods

The report, titled The Human Link: Voice of the Mutual Fund Distributor in 2026, draws on a survey of 678 mutual fund distributors (MFDs) across 17 cities, supplemented by interviews with investors and distributors.

An analysis of AMFI–Crisil Factbook 2026 data found that 34.4% of systematic investment plan (SIP) assets in regular plans remained invested for over five years, compared with 19.9% in direct plans, representing a gap of 14.5 percentage points.

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Across overall mutual fund assets, 23.5% of regular-plan assets remained invested for more than five years, against 14% in direct plans.

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Direct versus regular plans

Direct and regular plans of the same mutual fund scheme have identical underlying portfolios, investment objectives and fund managers. However, their expense ratios differ.

Regular plans include distributor commissions, making them relatively more expensive. Direct plans eliminate distribution costs, potentially generating higher net returns over longer investment horizons.

Even a marginal difference in annual expenses can significantly affect wealth accumulation through compounding.

However, direct-plan investors may need to independently manage fund selection, asset allocation and portfolio rebalancing or pay separately for professional advice.

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Direct vs regular mutual funds: Investment holding periods

Assets held for over five years Regular plans Direct plans Difference Overall mutual fund assets 23.5% 14.0% 9.5 percentage points SIP assets 34.4% 19.9% 14.5 percentage points

Source: AMFI–Crisil Factbook 2026, Wealthy–Monitor Deloitte report.

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Can distributor support prevent panic selling?

The study found that 62% of surveyed distributors with SIP clients reported growth in their monthly SIP books despite market volatility, while only 5% reported a decline.

Around 52% encouraged investors to continue or initiate SIPs during difficult market conditions, while 44% increased client communication during bear markets.

One investor interviewed for the study said: “If I were investing on my own, I probably would have withdrawn everything in panic. Having a guide who speaks with you during market downturns and explains why things have fallen makes a huge difference.”

Which plan should investors choose?

Direct plans may suit financially informed investors capable of independently managing portfolios and maintaining investment discipline. Regular plans may appeal to those requiring ongoing assistance.

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However, longer holding periods do not necessarily establish superior investment outcomes or prove that distributor involvement improves returns.

Direct vs regular plans: Impact of investment costs on wealth creation

Investment parameter Direct plan Regular plan Monthly SIP Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Assumed annual return before expenses 12% 12% Assumed annual expense ratio 0.5% 1.5% Illustrative net annual return 11.5% 10.5% Investment tenure 20 years 20 years Total amount invested Rs 24 lakh Rs 24 lakh Estimated final corpus Rs 91.99 lakh Rs 80.87 lakh Difference in corpus Rs 11.12 lakh higher —

Investors should evaluate expense ratios, distributor commissions, potential conflicts of interest and the quality of assistance received before choosing between the two options.

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