DGGI unit arrests three persons in Gurugram for evading GST worth over Rs 48 cr

Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested three persons under the provisions of the GST Act on charges of running multiple fake firms. The department nabbed a resident of Haryana’s Pataudi who was found to be in possession of documents like fake stamps of Government Departments, cheque books and ATMs of multiple fake firms, toll receipt book, ‘Dharam Kanta’ or weighing station booklets, fictitious transporters booklets among others.

The person was nabbed on October 23 under the provisions of the GST Act for defrauding the government of GST worth over Rs 26 crore. The person has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

In another case, two persons were nabbed on October 5 and October 9 on charges of having a fake billing racket which involves more than 20 firms where more than Rs 22 crore of fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) was taken. Both the people were arrested before Delhi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Further investigations in both these cases are underway, as per the department.

Meanwhile, Thane Central GST Commissionerate arrested a mastermind who opened a firm named M/s. Doshi Marketing and was operating from Bhayander West on October 23. The arrested accused indulged in fraudulent availed and utilised Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of Rs 90.68 crore without receiving the goods or services in violation of the provisions of CGST Act 2017.

The firm in question was trading in asbestos, cotton yarn, sewing thread, etc. and had taken fraudulent input tax credit amounting to Rs 503.80 crore. This was a paper transaction only without any actual supply of goods and without filing e-way bills.

