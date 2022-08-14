From Rs 5,000 to over $5 bn: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became a rockstar investor

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala might be known to have the ‘Midas’ touch’ when it comes to stocks, but like every investor, he started small. But in the years since he started investing, Jhunjhunwala earned the monikers of ‘Big Bull’ and India’s Warren Buffett.

Jhunjhunwala’s interest in stock markets began as he heard his father discuss the markets with his friends. However, his father asked him to read the newspapers regularly to understand why the markets moved the way it did.

Also read: Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Even so, his father forbade him from asking for money from his friends, and refrained from giving him financial aid. But Jhunjhunwala borrowed money from his father’s clients and promised to return the capital with higher returns. He had invested Rs 5,000 in 1985. Years down the line, in 2018, that capital turned to Rs 11,000 crore.

But he first tasted his big profit in 1986 after he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43, which turned to Rs 143 in three months.

After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, Jhunjhunwala enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Investor owned portfolio of 32 stocks worth Rs 30,000 crore

Over the years, he would go to invest in stocks such as Titan, Aurobindo Pharma, NCC, Lupin, VIP Industries, Fortis Healthcare etc. He was also the Chairman of Hungama Media, and Aptech, and was a director of firms such as Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India and Geojit Financial Services.

By the time he passed away, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is believed to have amassed a fortune of over $5 billion.

The veteran investor passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala died at 6.45 am in Mumbai and was brought dead to Breach Candy Hospital, according to the reports.

Also read: 'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a Big Lion, not a Big Bull,' says Vijay Kedia

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death: Here's a look at his portfolio's top five stocks by value