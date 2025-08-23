India hires new lobbying firm amid tariff tensions with Washington

As trade tensions escalate with the United States, India has hired a new firm to lobby with President Donald Trump’s administration. The Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., recently engaged Mercury Public Affairs, led by former Senator David Vitter, to bolster its diplomatic efforts in Washington, D.C.

According to recent filings with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the contract, signed between Mercury and the Embassy of India, spans from mid-August to mid-November 2025, during which India will pay the lobbying firm a fee of $75,000 per month, totaling $225,000. The firm is tasked with providing “federal government relations” and other strategic services to navigate the complex U.S. political landscape.

The hiring of Mercury attains significance as President Donald Trump’s close aide and Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, previously headed the Washington, D.C., and Florida offices of the firm until she left for Trump’s 2024 campaign. India is not the first foreign country to engage Mercury since Trump re-entered the White House; the embassies of Denmark, Ecuador, Armenia, and South Korea have also hired this lobby shop.

However, Mercury is not the only lobbying firm India has engaged in the U.S. The short-term agreement with Mercury supplements India’s existing $1.8 million annual contract with SHW Partners LLC, led by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, which focuses on strategic counsel, government relations, and public perception management.

The move comes at a time when India is facing additional 25% tariffs levied by the Trump administration for its Russian oil purchases. India’s intensified lobbying efforts coincide with the Trump administration signaling its intent to impose secondary sanctions as well. India is being kept in the highest tariff bracket by the Trump administration, along with Brazil. On top of an existing 25% reciprocal tariff, India faces an additional 25% tariff effective August 27, 2025.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, on August 22, expressed skepticism about India’s willingness to adjust its energy ties with Russia. He said, “India doesn’t appear to want to recognize its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn’t.” Navarro indicated that the additional tariff is likely to take effect as planned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is significantly outpacing India in lobbying expenditures to build ties, spending an estimated $600,000 per month to secure influence in Washington, according to FARA filings. Despite its ongoing economic challenges, Pakistan has engaged six lobbying and strategic communications firms to strengthen ties with the White House, Congress, and U.S. agencies.

Pakistan has hired multiple firms to push its agenda in the U.S.: Orchid Advisers LLC, paid $250,000 monthly, has engaged Squire Patton Boggs for outreach to U.S. lawmakers and international institutions; Seiden Law, receiving $200,000 per month, works on economic partnerships and tariff issues, and has subcontracted Javelin Advisors—co-founded by Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller and ex-Trump Organization compliance chief George Sorial—for an additional $50,000 monthly; Qorvi, a PR firm, earns $150,000 per month for narrative development and image building; and Team Eagle Consulting was hired by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute in October 2024 for $1.5 million to reshape U.S. perceptions and cultivate ties with the Trump administration.

Pakistan’s aggressive lobbying push has already yielded diplomatic gains, including a rare White House meeting for its Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and a reduced tariff rate of 19% compared to India’s higher tariffs. The Trump administration’s interest in Pakistan has grown, particularly following agreements to cooperate in the critical minerals sector and a newly announced U.S.-Pakistan oil partnership, despite questions about the scale of Pakistan’s oil reserves.

The contrasting lobbying strategies reflect the high stakes for both nations in navigating U.S. policy under the Trump administration. India’s more targeted approach, with a monthly spend of approximately $200,000, focuses on leveraging experienced political operatives like Miller and established firms like BGR Associates, which has represented India for several years at $50,000 per month.

