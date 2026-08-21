India holds 880 tonnes of gold: How does it compare with other major economies?

India holds more gold than...
India's 880-tonne gold stockpile is higher than Japan's 846 tonnes and Australia's 80 tonnes, while Switzerland holds a larger 1,040 tonnes. Gold represents 17.7% of India's reserves, compared with 8.7% for Japan and 13.6% for Switzerland.
The UK, meanwhile, holds 310 tonnes, with gold accounting for 20.3% of its central bank reserves. This means that although India holds significantly more gold in absolute terms than the UK, the precious metal makes up a smaller proportion of India's overall reserves.
China provides an even more striking comparison. It holds 2,306 tonnes of gold, more than twice India's holdings, but gold accounts for only 8.6% of its reserves. The difference shows why gold holdings cannot be assessed only by looking at the number of tonnes held.
The share also depends on the size and composition of a country's other reserve assets.
MUST READ: Aditya Birla Capital shares jump 3% amid entry into gold loan business; details here
US and Europe have the highest gold allocation
The US remains the largest gold holder among the selected economies, with 8,133 tonnes, while gold accounts for 82.4% of its central bank reserves.
Germany follows with 3,350 tonnes, representing 82.2% of its reserves. France holds 2,437 tonnes, with gold accounting for 79.9%, while Italy has 2,452 tonnes and a gold share of 79.3%.
The Netherlands also has a high allocation, with its 612 tonnes accounting for 72.9% of reserves.
The contrast with India is significant. India's 17.7% allocation is less than a quarter of the share held by the US, despite the country's sizeable gold stockpile.
Gold Reserves of Major Economies
|Economy
|Gold Reserves (tonnes)
|Gold Share of Central Bank Reserves
|US
|8,133
|82.4%
|Germany
|3,350
|82.2%
|France
|2,437
|79.9%
|Italy
|2,452
|79.3%
|Netherlands
|612
|72.9%
|Turkey
|614
|54.6%
|Spain
|282
|30.8%
|UK
|310
|20.3%
|India
|880
|17.7%
|Australia
|80
|15.3%
|Switzerland
|1,040
|13.6%
|Saudi Arabia
|323
|9.0%
|Japan
|846
|8.7%
|China
|2,306
|8.6%
|Indonesia
|86
|7.7%
|Brazil
|172
|6.8%
|Mexico
|120
|6.6%
|South Korea
|104
|3.4%
|Canada
|0
|0.0%
Source: World Gold Council, December 2025 data.
Gold's role varies across reserve strategies
The data underscores that countries use gold differently within their reserve-management strategies. Some major Western economies have a very large proportion of reserves in gold, while countries such as China, Japan and India maintain a greater proportion of their reserves in other assets.
ALSO READ: Gold, silver prices fall in India: Why are precious metals under pressure?
India's 880 tonnes therefore place it among the significant official gold holders, but its 17.7% share indicates that gold remains only one component of its broader reserve portfolio.