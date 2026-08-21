India holds 880 tonnes of gold: How does it compare with other major economies?

India holds more gold than...

India's 880-tonne gold stockpile is higher than Japan's 846 tonnes and Australia's 80 tonnes, while Switzerland holds a larger 1,040 tonnes. Gold represents 17.7% of India's reserves, compared with 8.7% for Japan and 13.6% for Switzerland.

The UK, meanwhile, holds 310 tonnes, with gold accounting for 20.3% of its central bank reserves. This means that although India holds significantly more gold in absolute terms than the UK, the precious metal makes up a smaller proportion of India's overall reserves.

China provides an even more striking comparison. It holds 2,306 tonnes of gold, more than twice India's holdings, but gold accounts for only 8.6% of its reserves. The difference shows why gold holdings cannot be assessed only by looking at the number of tonnes held.

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The share also depends on the size and composition of a country's other reserve assets.

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US and Europe have the highest gold allocation

The US remains the largest gold holder among the selected economies, with 8,133 tonnes, while gold accounts for 82.4% of its central bank reserves.

Germany follows with 3,350 tonnes, representing 82.2% of its reserves. France holds 2,437 tonnes, with gold accounting for 79.9%, while Italy has 2,452 tonnes and a gold share of 79.3%.

The Netherlands also has a high allocation, with its 612 tonnes accounting for 72.9% of reserves.

The contrast with India is significant. India's 17.7% allocation is less than a quarter of the share held by the US, despite the country's sizeable gold stockpile.

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Gold Reserves of Major Economies

Economy Gold Reserves (tonnes) Gold Share of Central Bank Reserves US 8,133 82.4% Germany 3,350 82.2% France 2,437 79.9% Italy 2,452 79.3% Netherlands 612 72.9% Turkey 614 54.6% Spain 282 30.8% UK 310 20.3% India 880 17.7% Australia 80 15.3% Switzerland 1,040 13.6% Saudi Arabia 323 9.0% Japan 846 8.7% China 2,306 8.6% Indonesia 86 7.7% Brazil 172 6.8% Mexico 120 6.6% South Korea 104 3.4% Canada 0 0.0%

Source: World Gold Council, December 2025 data.

Gold's role varies across reserve strategies

The data underscores that countries use gold differently within their reserve-management strategies. Some major Western economies have a very large proportion of reserves in gold, while countries such as China, Japan and India maintain a greater proportion of their reserves in other assets.

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India's 880 tonnes therefore place it among the significant official gold holders, but its 17.7% share indicates that gold remains only one component of its broader reserve portfolio.