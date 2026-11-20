According to ASSOCHAM's knowledge report, India–Italy: A Timeless Bond, A Transformative Partnership, released during the India–Italy Business Forum on November 18, bilateral merchandise trade increased from $8.8 billion in FY2016–17 to $14.4 billion in FY2025–26.

India exported goods worth $7.8 billion to Italy while importing approximately $6.6 billion, maintaining a trade surplus of $1.2 billion.

Which industries could benefit most?

ASSOCHAM identified automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electrical machinery, chemicals, textiles and precision instruments as sectors offering significant export opportunities.

Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, highlighted the potential for Indian exporters to expand their presence in Italy's large import market.

Italy imported goods worth $669 billion globally in 2025, while imports from India stood at $9.7 billion.

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India's share of Italian imports increased from approximately 1.2% in 2019 to 1.5% in 2025, indicating substantial room for expansion.

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How could the India–EU trade deal help?

The conclusion of India–EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations in January 2026 is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral commerce.

Phased tariff reductions and improved market access could strengthen Indian manufacturers' competitiveness while facilitating greater access to Italian machinery, technology and industrial expertise.

Both governments have also established an intermediate bilateral trade target of €20 billion by 2029.

Manufacturing and investment opportunities

Italy's expertise in precision engineering, industrial design and advanced manufacturing could complement India's manufacturing scale, skilled workforce and expanding domestic market.

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ASSOCHAM sees opportunities for joint ventures, technology transfers and integrated supply chains, particularly in industrial automation, automotive manufacturing, medical technologies and food processing.

Stronger investment partnerships could also help Indian businesses improve productivity and access European markets.

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Can emerging technologies drive future growth?

Beyond conventional manufacturing, the report identifies artificial intelligence, semiconductors, fintech, quantum computing and digital innovation as promising areas for collaboration.

Renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, critical minerals and maritime logistics could create additional investment opportunities.

Greater cooperation in research, skill development and technology commercialisation could further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

However, achieving the €50 billion projection will depend on sustained investment, improved market access and stronger participation from businesses across both economies.

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