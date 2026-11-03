India may need to spend 3% of GDP on climate adaptation, against 0.5% in rich economies: Report

The study examines 20 established adaptation measures addressing heat, drought, flooding and wildfires, including air-conditioning, irrigation, drainage systems and flood defences.

Why does India face a higher adaptation bill?

According to McKinsey, around 60% of India's population already lives in areas experiencing heat stress, yet air-conditioning coverage remains at approximately 10%.

By comparison, only 4% of the US population currently faces heat stress, while air-conditioning coverage exceeds 90%.

This disparity illustrates the scale of India's infrastructure requirements, particularly for affordable cooling, climate-resilient housing and protection for outdoor workers.

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Globally, McKinsey estimates that annual spending required to provide developed-economy protection standards could reach $1.2 trillion by 2050 under a 2°C warming scenario.

Heat stress alone could account for approximately $568 billion, making cooling one of the largest adaptation investment categories.

Why is financing a bigger challenge for India?

The report estimates that less than 20% of India's adaptation investment requirements are deployment-ready, compared with more than half in higher-income regions.

Deployment-ready projects are those with sufficiently clear demand and limited financing barriers to proceed without major interventions.

For India, the remaining investment requirements face obstacles including affordability constraints, competing expenditure priorities and difficulties accessing finance.

McKinsey identifies counterparty risk as a major financing barrier across India, Sub-Saharan Africa and Emerging Asia, affecting measures representing roughly 75% of adaptation costs in these regions.

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This makes mobilising capital particularly challenging, even when projects deliver substantial economic and social benefits.

Can private investment bridge the gap?

McKinsey estimates that private companies and households could account for approximately 50% of the world's $1.2 trillion annual adaptation requirement.

Governments could account for another 30%, while the remaining 20% could involve either public or private investment.

However, many climate protection projects do not generate predictable revenues, making them difficult to finance commercially.

The report highlights the importance of innovative financing structures, stronger incentives and measures that reduce implementation costs.

What does this mean for India's economy?

Globally, only $190 billion is currently spent annually on the 20 adaptation measures examined, compared with $540 billion needed to address existing climate risks.

McKinsey estimates that adaptation investments generate benefits worth approximately three times their costs through avoided infrastructure damage, productivity losses and adverse health impacts.

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For India, the challenge is therefore not simply identifying economically beneficial projects, but making them affordable and financeable.

Expanding access to low-cost cooling, improving urban drainage and strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure could become increasingly important as the country balances fiscal priorities with rising climate risks.