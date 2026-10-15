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India's trade with West Asia returns to near-normal levels

India's trade with West Asia returns to near-normal levels

Goods exports may cross $500 billion this fiscal; gold and silver imports fall sharply

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 6:43 PM IST
India's trade with West Asia returns to near-normal levelsIndia's imports from the region stood at $13.64 billion last month, broadly in line with the $13.76 billion recorded in September 2025

A little over six months into the West Asia war, India’s trade with the region has returned to near-normal levels. India’s exports to West Asia stood at $5.56 billion in September 2026, only marginally lower than the $5.94 billion recorded in September last year.

India's imports from the region stood at $13.64 billion last month, broadly in line with the $13.76 billion recorded in September 2025. India’s exports to West Asia in June, July and August this year were higher than in the corresponding months of 2025, while imports were lower.

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The UAE was India’s second-largest export market between April and September 2026, with exports totalling $16.7 billion during the period. This was, however, lower than the $18.75 billion recorded in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, despite continued geopolitical tensions, India’s merchandise exports have maintained their growth momentum, with the government confident that goods exports will exceed $500 billion this fiscal year.

“We are very hopeful that if the trend of last year continues, goods exports in the second half of the fiscal year will be higher than the first half. We are looking at a trend that merchandise exports are much higher than $500 billion,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Thursday.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-September 2026-27 stood at $259.89 billion, up 18.51% from $219.30 billion in April-September 2025-26. In September, goods exports rose 23.9% to $44.4 billion from $36.08 billion a year earlier.

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Significantly, the data showed that India’s gold and silver imports had fallen substantially, a decline the Commerce Secretary attributed partly to higher import duties. India imported gold worth $1.8 billion in September, down sharply from $9.61 billion in September 2025.

In August 2026, gold imports had nearly halved to $2.3 billion from $5.44 billion a year earlier. During the first half of the fiscal year, gold imports fell 27.32% to $19.27 billion from $26.51 billion a year ago.

The value of silver imports in the first half of the current fiscal year also fell 25.71% to $2.4 billion from $3.21 billion a year earlier. In September, silver imports stood at $665.08 million, compared with $1.3 billion in September 2025.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 6:43 PM IST
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