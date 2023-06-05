Manipur crisis: Lack of medicines, cash; rice, vegetables prices shoot up, petrol at Rs 200

The situation in Manipur has been dire ever since violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities a month ago. As of now, the prices of essential commodities have shot up in the hill state and there is a shortage of life-saving drugs. On top of that banks and ATMs have run out of cash. This has happened after civil bodies blocked the National Highway Number 2 and prevented good trucks from entering Imphal.

Manipuris are paying as high as Rs 200 for a litre of petrol on the black market, since fuel pumps are also running low on fuel. The few that are open are witnessing long queues.

Rice prices have shot up to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 30 earlier, while the price of onions have skyrocketed to Rs 70 from the earlier Rs 30. Potatoes now cost Rs 40, instead of Rs 15, and eggs are as costly as Rs 10 per piece from the earlier Rs 6.

Meanwhile, there is an acute shortage of life-saving drugs and over-the-counter medicines. The situation has reached such a stage that people are panic-buying and hoarding.

Additionally, the relief camps, where people of both the communities have taken refuge, do not have enough food for everyone, and many have had to go hungry. Moreover, people have fallen sick in these camps and there is no medical aid for help.

These issues are compounded by the curfew that is relaxed only for a few hours every day, which is when people have to rush to buy essential items and medicines.

But with ATMs running out of cash and Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 from circulation, and no internet, the people of Manipur are battling multiple issues. Banks were being opened for a few hours in the initial days of the curfew, which led to people rushing to the banks to ensure they finished their necessary transactions before the curfew relaxation ended. However, banks were shut down a few days later after fresh violence erupted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his recent visit to Manipur, had said that a relief and rehabilitation package has been prepared for those affected by the conflict. The Manipur Governor will also head a peace committee with civil society members.

The Centre has provided eight teams of medical experts, including 20 doctors, to Manipur to aid the victims of the violence. A temporary platform at Khongsang railway station is being made to help stranded people as well as to keep prices of essential items in check.

The clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted last month following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

