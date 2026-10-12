More reforms, minimum pension likely to feature at EPFO's November 19 CBT meet

The CBT is the EPFO’s apex decision-making body. It is chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and includes representatives of state governments, trade unions and employers.

Significantly, this will be the CBT’s first meeting of the current fiscal year. The CBT last met in March, when it approved an interest rate of 8.25% for FY26.

CBT members, however, highlighted the need to discuss the new wage threshold of Rs 25,000 per month for EPFO coverage. They also underlined the need to review the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

“The wage threshold for EPFO coverage was not discussed with the CBT earlier,” a member noted, adding that the guaranteed pension under the EPS, which is only Rs 1,000, also needs to be increased. “There is an urgent need to review this, and we will highlight it at the meeting,” the member said.

