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More reforms, minimum pension likely to feature at EPFO's November 19 CBT meet

More reforms, minimum pension likely to feature at EPFO's November 19 CBT meet

The ₹25,000 wage threshold for coverage and a review of the ₹1,000 minimum EPS pension likely to feature on the agenda

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:15 PM IST
More reforms, minimum pension likely to feature at EPFO's November 19 CBT meetThe CBT is the EPFO’s apex decision-making body

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is likely to meet on November 19. According to a communication from the Ministry of Labour, the 240th meeting of the CBT will be held in Gir, Gujarat.

While the agenda for the meeting is yet to be finalised, sources said the CBT is likely to discuss further reforms to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, including the revamped website and initiatives under CITES 2.01. These measures have overhauled the retirement fund manager’s digital architecture and helped centralise and consolidate its databases.

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The CBT is the EPFO’s apex decision-making body. It is chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and includes representatives of state governments, trade unions and employers.

Significantly, this will be the CBT’s first meeting of the current fiscal year. The CBT last met in March, when it approved an interest rate of 8.25% for FY26.

CBT members, however, highlighted the need to discuss the new wage threshold of Rs 25,000 per month for EPFO coverage. They also underlined the need to review the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

“The wage threshold for EPFO coverage was not discussed with the CBT earlier,” a member noted, adding that the guaranteed pension under the EPS, which is only Rs 1,000, also needs to be increased. “There is an urgent need to review this, and we will highlight it at the meeting,” the member said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:15 PM IST
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