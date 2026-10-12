More reforms, minimum pension likely to feature at EPFO's November 19 CBT meet

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is likely to meet on November 19. According to a communication from the Ministry of Labour, the 240th meeting of the CBT will be held in Gir, Gujarat.
While the agenda for the meeting is yet to be finalised, sources said the CBT is likely to discuss further reforms to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, including the revamped website and initiatives under CITES 2.01. These measures have overhauled the retirement fund manager’s digital architecture and helped centralise and consolidate its databases.