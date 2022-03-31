PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today; key things to know

scorecardresearch
According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29, 2022, a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months post the expiry of the deadline.

The CBDT has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline several times and the last date now is March 31, 2022.

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is today, i.e., March 31, 2021. If an individual does not do so, then this would attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, the Income Tax (I-T) Department has said. 

However, such PAN will continue to be functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing Income Tax Return (ITR). According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29, 2022, a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months post the expiry of the deadline. 

This means that if PAN-Aadhaar is linked between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, then the individual will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. If the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done after three months, then Rs 1,000 penalty will be imposed. 

This is as 234H - which is a new section - added to the Income-Tax Act, 1961, by the government at the time of passing of the Finance Act, 2021, in Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021.  

"CBDT amends Income Tax Rules,1962 for prescribing fee u/s 234H of IT Act,1961. The window of opportunity provided to taxpayers up to 31st March 2023, vide Notification No. 17/2022 dt 29/03/2022 for intimating Aadhaar on payment of a certain fee. Circular No. 7/2022 dt 30/3/2022 issued," Income Tax India said in a tweet. 

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Here are key things to know: - 

  • Beginning April, a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked within the first three months, and thenceforth Rs 1,000 fees will be levied. 
  • CBDT has limited the penalty only to late fees and elucidated that the PAN will remain operational and transactions that require quoting PAN will not be impacted. 
  • According to the CBDT circular, PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become "inoperative" after March 31, 2023. 
  • To alleviate the inconvenience to taxpayers, they have been given an opportunity to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for PAN-Aadhaar linking up to March 31, 2023, without facing any consequences, as per CBDT notification dated March 29, 2022. The notification added that such intimation would be accompanied by late fees. 
  • Post March 31, 2023, the PAN of a taxpayer who fails to intimate his/her Aadhaar, as required, would become inactive. 
  • Once an individual's PAN becomes inoperative, he/she will not be able to do financial transactions. 
  • Till January 24, 2022, over 43.34 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhaar, as per data available. Over 131 crore Aadhaar cards have been issued so far. PAN-Aadhaar linkage would help in eliminating duplicate PAN and curbing tax evasion. 
  • The CBDT has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline several times and the last date now is March 31, 2022. 
  • Individuals can link their PAN to Aadhaar and even check the status by visiting the income tax portal. 
  • The linking of PAN to Aadhaar would help in eliminating PAN duplication and checking tax evasion.

