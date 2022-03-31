PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today; key things to know

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is today, i.e., March 31, 2021. If an individual does not do so, then this would attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000, the Income Tax (I-T) Department has said.

However, such PAN will continue to be functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing Income Tax Return (ITR). According to a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 29, 2022, a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months post the expiry of the deadline.

This means that if PAN-Aadhaar is linked between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, then the individual will have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. If the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done after three months, then Rs 1,000 penalty will be imposed.

This is as 234H - which is a new section - added to the Income-Tax Act, 1961, by the government at the time of passing of the Finance Act, 2021, in Lok Sabha on March 23, 2021.

"CBDT amends Income Tax Rules,1962 for prescribing fee u/s 234H of IT Act,1961. The window of opportunity provided to taxpayers up to 31st March 2023, vide Notification No. 17/2022 dt 29/03/2022 for intimating Aadhaar on payment of a certain fee. Circular No. 7/2022 dt 30/3/2022 issued," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

