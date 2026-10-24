China simplifies visa process for Indians: Direct submissions, lower fees, and key updates

The revised guidelines require applicants across India to route their physical documents and passports through updated consular channels following an online document review. Applications submitted after the late October transition deadline will no longer incur visa application centre service fees, bringing cost relief to thousands of prospective visitors.

Revised consular jurisdictions

To manage regional applicant volumes, the Chinese diplomatic mission has reaffirmed strict location-based application rules:

Mumbai jurisdiction: Covers residents of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Submissions and bank drafts are processed through the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai.

Kolkata jurisdiction: Handles applicants residing in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi jurisdiction: Serves all remaining states and union territories across India. Physical drafts for New Delhi applicants must be made payable directly to the Chinese Embassy, New Delhi.

Revised visa fee structure

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The reduced visa fee schedule for Indian passport holders remains locked in through December 31, 2026. Standard visa tiers and processing costs include:

(Note: Payments must be made via bank-printed demand drafts displaying the applicant's full name, collection slip number, and contact number on the reverse side. Fees are payable upon passport collection).

Essential steps before applying

It is important to note some must-do steps while submitting your application to ensure a smooth experience and avoid chances of your application getting rejected. Here are 4 crucial factors to keep in mind:

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Complete online portal pre-approval: Applicants must first fill out the visa application form and upload scanned documentation — including flight itineraries, hotel confirmations, and financial proofs — on the official portal. Physical passports can only be submitted after receiving the official "Passport to be submitted" or certificate status.

Verify biometric exemptions: Most short-term applicants (staying 180 days or less, including standard tourist L-visas and business M-visas) remain temporarily exempt from biometric fingerprint collection. Long-term study (X1), work (Z), and family reunion (Q1/S1) visas still require in-person fingerprint collection.

Check photo specifications: Photos must measure exactly 33mm × 48mm against a white background. Standard Schengen-style (35mm × 45mm) photographs will be rejected during online verification.

Plan timeline carefully: Standard processing requires four working days post-submission. Combined with the mandatory digital pre-review stage, travellers are advised to initiate the visa process at least 4 to 6 weeks prior to their planned departure date. Applications via post or fax remain strictly prohibited.