'Jailer 2' box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth's film nears ₹350 crore in India; tops 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Border 2'

Jailer 2 collection

The film made ₹334.35 crore in its first week and went onto make ₹14.50 crore on its day 9 at the domestic box office. With this, Jailer 2 made a total of ₹348.85 crore in terms of India net collections (₹408.55 crore gross), according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Rajinikanth-led commercial potboiler further made ₹219.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹628.05 crore.

With this, Jailer 2 has crossed the lifetime earnings of the Vishal Chaturvedi-directorial Hanuman Ansh and Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2. While Hanuman Ansh made ₹341.07 crore at the India box office, Border 2 minted ₹329.43 crore domestically.

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Further boost likely in Jailer 2's earnings?

Jailer 2's box office earnings are likely to see a further boost on its 10th day at the domestic ticket counters. The film sold 6.56 lakh tickets across 12,137 shows for its second Saturday, raking in ₹11.96 crore in ticket sales (₹10.33 crore minus block seats).

Chennai is the top contributor with ticket sales worth ₹2.84 crore. Other key contributors to Jailer 2's stellar advance booking for its day 10 are Bengaluru (₹1.62 crore), Hyderabad (₹78.03 lakh), Coimbatore (₹63.05 lakh), and Trichy (₹18.55 lakh).

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Jailer 2 story, cast

Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 Rajinikanth-led action comedy Jailer. Besides Rajinikanth, it features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan joining the cast.

It also has cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi and Vinayakan.