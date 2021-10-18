Rajasthan plans industrial growth along Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline

The Rajasthan government is planning to facilitate industrial growth along the Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline project, which is expected to complete by this year-end.

The Mehsana-Bathinda trunkline (MBPL) is a 36-inch diameter pipeline, having various spur lines along the route, amounting to approximately 1,650 km. The pipeline will traverse through Gujarat (47kms), Rajasthan (1,334 km), Haryana (200 km) and Punjab (66 km).

RIICO has identified 14 categories of industries, including ceramics, glass, metal casting, textile and others that have high energy needs that can be partially or majorly suffice by use of natural gas.

The corporation has already developed few ceramic clusters along the existing piped gas network in the state and is now planning for more industrial areas along the upcoming line, Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said in a statement.

Availability of natural gas as affordable fuel will further extend cost advantage to the industries in the state. As the apex industrial development body of the state government, RIICO has been chalking out plans to make the advantage easily accessible for investors, he added.

While natural gas has been available in and around the Alwar district for several years, recently, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Chittorgarh, and Bhilwara districts were also connected from the network.

The Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline will bring Sirohi, Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on the piped gas map.

The gas being channelised through the pipeline will be provided to the industrial areas and respective industries via district level distributors.