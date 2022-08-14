Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s passing is an irreparable loss: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India’s growth story, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. He called the ace investor’s passing “an irreparable loss”.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believed in India and the sheer potential of the country. This conviction led him to consistently make bold decisions throughout his life and career. He had tremendous regard for the Tata Group. Mr. Jhunjhunwala’s passing is an irreparable loss and we extend our deep condolences to his family and friends,” said N Chandrasekaran in a statement.

The billionaire investor, often referred to as the Warren Buffett of Indian markets and the ‘Big Bull’ passed away on Sunday morning at 6:45 am.

As news of his passing made headlines, the who’s who of India Inc and the political landscape mourned his death.

“Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him. RIP,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, in a tweet.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, in a Twitter post, wrote, “Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Well-known equity investor Vijay Kedia calling the investor the ‘big lion’ of Dalal Street, said, “He will be remembered forever for his humility and courage in trading and investments.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added, “Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences.”

