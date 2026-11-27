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“I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late, showing that the GDP was actually 4.3%, versus 3.4%, A RECORD SETTING ERROR, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also described the revision as a “massive, and purposeful, error” and questioned why the revised figure had not been released before voters went to the polls. He linked the alleged discrepancy to the poor performance of Republicans in the midterms, which handed Democrats control of both houses of Congress.

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The revised GDP estimate was released on Wednesday by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The agency routinely updates economic data to improve accuracy, with revisions to GDP figures and jobs reports following a pre-scheduled process that is not tied to the political calendar.

Trump provided no evidence that the revision was politically motivated. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The latest accusation follows previous instances in which Trump has challenged the credibility of economic data that did not support his claims of a strong economy. In August 2025, he fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak jobs report showed that only 73,000 jobs had been added in July and that employment gains in May and June had been overstated by 258,000. Trump had called the report “phony” and “rigged”.

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The president has repeatedly claimed credit for stronger economic growth, but voters expressed dissatisfaction with economic conditions in the midterms. Trump's post also did not address the BEA's Wednesday report that a key inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, had accelerated to an annual rate of 3.8% in October.

