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₹689 crore approved for EV charging network under PM E-DRIVE, but no funds spent yet

₹689 crore approved for EV charging network under PM E-DRIVE, but no funds spent yet

The latest figures indicate that the Centre has largely completed spending under FAME-II and has now shifted its focus to PM E-DRIVE for expanding the country's charging infrastructure.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 3:35 PM IST
₹689 crore approved for EV charging network under PM E-DRIVE, but no funds spent yetThe data suggests that while approvals have been granted under the new scheme, implementation is yet to begin.

The Centre had approved ₹688.84 crore for setting up 6,562 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, but no expenditure has been incurred so far, according to a written reply tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has earmarked ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for the development of public EV charging infrastructure. Of this, proposals worth ₹688.84 crore have been sanctioned, while utilisation remains nil.

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The data suggests that while approvals have been granted under the new scheme, implementation is yet to begin.

The reply also provides an update on the government's earlier FAME-II programme. Under the scheme, ₹912.50 crore was allocated to support the installation of 9,332 public EV charging stations (EVPCS) across the country, including along highways. The government has utilised ₹898.37 crore under the scheme.

Sources in the Government said expenditure under the PM E-DRIVE scheme is expected to gather pace in the coming months as the implementation process moves forward.

"The pace of expenditure under PM E-DRIVE is likely to be faster than anticipated. We are coordinating closely with implementing agencies and other stakeholders to expedite the installation of public EV charging stations across the country," the sources said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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