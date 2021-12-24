US suspends in-person interviews for H-1B, L-1, O-1 visas amid Omicron threat

US State Department has decided to temporarily do away with an in-person requirement for candidates applying for work-visas like the H-1B, L-1, and O-1 given coronavirus concerns. The State Department is temporarily dropping an in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories in 2022 to ease visa issuances through December 31, 2022.

Applicants for these visas will not have to go for an in-person interview at a US consulate and consular officers are temporarily authorised to waive in-person interviews for certain individual-based non-immigration work visas and their qualifying derivatives, as per the State Department release.

“We are pleased to announce that consular officers are now temporarily authorised, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based non-immigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas); Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas); Intracompany Transferees (L visas); Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas); Athletes, Artists and Entertainers (P visas); and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas),” the release read.

As per the department release, other non-immigrant visas where the waiver is applicable are Temporary Agricultural and Non-agricultural workers (H-2 visas); Students (F and M visas); and Student Exchange Visitors (Academic J visas). The authorisation to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration has been extended indefinitely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the Department’s visa processing capacity. As global travel rebounds, we are taking these temporary steps to further our commitment to safely and efficiently reduce visa wait times while maintaining national security as priority. We made this determination with the concurrence of our Department of Homeland Security partners,” the release noted. The release also noted the US State Department recognises the contributions of international visitors to our communities and campuses.

