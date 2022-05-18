We are on our way to becoming a large exporting nation, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The small and medium businesses (SMBs) segment of India can play a huge role in providing goods and services to the entire world at a time when the country is resetting its ambitions to become a bigger and larger player in the manufactured products segment of the global trade, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology.

The entrepreneur, technocrat and a Member of Parliament was giving the keynote address themed ‘Value of digitizing India's supply chain in creating a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat’ at the two-day virtual Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022.

The minister highlighted the fact that technology and digital enterprises - both, small and big - helped India rebound from the effects of the pandemic

“Digital technologies and digitally empowered enterprises helped rebound of our economy and transform the Indian economy to one of the fastest growing economies in the world. And one of the most digitally enabled economies in the world,” he said.

He further added that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat includes SMBs and start-ups to create a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, competition and efficiency that could create products and services for the Indian market for the Indian consumer as well as for the global consumer.

“I think India, the Indian economy and Indian economic participants, more importantly, the SMBs can play a big role in the coming years in terms of providing goods and services to the world,” he said while adding that SMEs account for a large percentage of employment opportunities and jobs in India and hence their viability and ability to grow and access multiple markets is an important element of policymaking for the government.

The minister also said that India is now reimagining its future and resetting its ambitions to become a bigger and larger player in the manufactured products segment of the global trade.

“It is important that the SMBs of India use technologies and are assisted by those who have a large presence on the Internet like companies like Amazon to enable market access… it is clear that India is becoming a large exporter of merchandise and manufactured products,” he said.

“We are truly on our way to becoming a large exporting nation on the back of not just large enterprises, but with a mix of large enterprises and a healthy significant contribution by the SMBs of India,” he added.

He said that the government is very focused on issues like supply chain, logistics and competitiveness and it is doing everything to make India a competitive nation in terms of being a partner for the global consuming nations of the world for manufacturing.

