Infographic: Coronavirus outbreak triggers full-blown economic crisis

From increasing unemployment, ruining aviation, tourism sectors to a slump in bank credit and energy demand, coronavirus' impact on Indian economy has been devastating. This BusinessToday.in's infographic looks at different sectors and how badly they have been hit.

Also view: Has Sensex bottomed out?

Also view: What crude crash means for India

Also view: How coronavirus has hurt Indian economy

Also view: The Big PPEs shortage in battling coronavirus

Also view: How is coronavirus test done?