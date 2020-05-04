scorecardresearch
Infographic: Coronavirus outbreak triggers full-blown economic crisis

Coronavirus has badly shook the Indian economy with all major sectors taking a major hit as all activities come to a standstill

From increasing unemployment, ruining aviation, tourism sectors to a slump in bank credit and energy demand, coronavirus' impact on Indian economy has been devastating. This BusinessToday.in's infographic looks at different sectors and how badly they have been hit.

