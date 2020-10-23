Infographic: How to vaccinate all Indians - The Blueprint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured every Indian citizen will be vaccinated against COVID-19. But to fulfill this promise India will have to ensure its logistics and distribution networks operate seamlessly.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the planning so far, current distribution network and how much it needs to be scaled up to meet the challenge

