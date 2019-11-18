Infographic: What is the job scene in India

With the shrinking growth of Indian economy quarter after quarter, job prospects are dimming. Companies are laying off senior and mid level employees and hiring freshers to save costs. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the state of unemployment in India and where it has impacted the most.

