Infographic: Why India Disinvests

The cabinet has given in-principle approval for strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL and four other central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the increasing financial burden on the government, which has forced the government to sell.

