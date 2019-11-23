scorecardresearch
Infographic: Why India Disinvests

To meet its fiscal targets, the government is in a rush to divest its stake in state-owned firms. The pressure to sell has been building over the years with rise in expenses

The cabinet has given in-principle approval for strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL and four other central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the increasing financial burden on the government, which has forced the government to sell.

