Article 370 hearing: Elections could be held anytime in J&K, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that elections could be conducted anytime in Jammu and Kashmir now. The Centre added that the decision to hold elections in the union territory lies with the Election Commission and the state's poll panel. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, also told the apex court that the voters’ list is being updated for the purpose.

The Supreme Court has been hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The petitions are being heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Mehta also explained the three-tier plan being considered for polls in the Union Territory. He said that three-tier Panchayat elections will be held for rural areas for the first time after 2019 Panchayat polls. Mehta further said that the second polls to be held in the state are that of local civic bodies. Legislative elections are also likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after Panchayat polls and municipal polls, the Centre said.

The Supreme Court had said that the present arrangement in the union territory "has to come to an end". The top court had also asked the Centre on Tuesday to specify a time frame for the restoration of electoral democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported.

Commenting on the issue of J&K’s statehood, the Solicitor General told the Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud: “Union territory is a temporary phenomenon and we need to infuse certain things so that the state becomes a state in the real sense”. He also added that he cannot give an exact timeframe with regards to when this will be materialized at present.

Hearing the arguments of the Centre, the Supreme Court bench was quoted as saying by PTI: “Democracy is important, although we agree that in view of the national security scenario, reorganization of the state can be done”.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370. Following this, the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

