Karnataka industry body calls for state-wide bandh on June 22 to protest electricity price hike 

Karnataka bandh news: Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) on Saturday called for a state-wide bandh on June 22 to protest against the abnormal hike in electricity rates. The KCC&I said in its statement that the body made attempts to convey the impact of the high electricity charges for the last eight days, but all in vain.

The KCC&I also urged all members of the association to take part in the strike to send a message to the Siddaramaiah-led government. The statement accessed by ANI read: “We request all the trade and industry to close their establishment on June 22. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by ESCOMs”.

The industry and commerce body hoped the government would take note and reduce the electricity rates. The KCC&I are seeking a solution to the issue and a reduction in the electricity charges. “To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this Bandh. We wish to find a solution and get reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the Government will respond to our request,” the statement read.

Electricity prices shot up after the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) approved electricity supply companies’ proposals. A hike of 70 paise per unit was levied in June in keeping with a May 12 tariff order. Apart from this, arrears of 70 paise per unit pertaining to April were also added to the bills in June.

Consequently, the fuel and power purchase price agreement (FPPPA) charge of Rs 1.49 per unit was also levied in June and Rs 1.81 per unit is carried forward to July. Thus, the overall hike in tariff for June stands at Rs 2.89 per unit.

Commenting on the decision of the electricity price hike, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said this was not the decision of the state government but that of the KERC.

Siddaramaiah explained: “We did not decide to hike the electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had been decided in the past. We have only implemented it”.

