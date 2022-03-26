Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Sisodia

With an aim to boost employment opportunities and give an impetus to electronics manufacturing, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday proposed to set up an electronic city in the national capital to create 80,000 jobs.

The announcement was made during his budget presentation for the financial 2022-23. The electronic city will come up at Baprola.

"We will set up an electronic city at Baprola in Delhi to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

He said the move will also attract IT companies to the national capital.

"We intend to build the electronic city to create jobs. We will also set up a 90-acre plug-and-play manufacturing centre to attract electronic companies to set up base in Delhi. The redevelopment of the non-conforming industrial areas will be done to create six lakh new jobs," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".