Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Who will take away the crown this time BJP or Congress?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister and BJP leader Pradhuman Singh Tomar is currently ahead of SUCI candidate Comrade Mitalee Shukla as per early election trends in Gwalior.

Gwalior is one of the important state assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and it comes under Gwalior Parliamentary constituency. The constituency has six major areas: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar and Dabra (S.C.).

Prominent political parties in the constituency are the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) along with others. The election in the Gwalior Assembly Constituency Election 2023 took place on November 17, 2023.

The total percentage of voters in the Gwalior Assembly Constituency was recorded at 65.29 per cent.

Historically, both the parties have won from the Gwalior region.

For both the BJP and Congress, the Gwalior-Chambal belt, which sends 34 MLAs to the state assembly, is a prestige fight. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 26 and the BJP seven seats.

But after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress in March 2020, the 16 MLAs from the region resigned from their constituencies. After the bye-elections, the BJP won nine of those seats, taking its total tally to 16.

In 2020, Pradhuman Singh Tomar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sunil Sharma of the Congress with a margin of 33,123 votes.

In the 2018 elections, Pradhuman Singh Tomar from Gwalior won the seat with 92055 votes. He defeated BJP’s Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya by a margin of 21,044 votes.

In 2013, BJP's Jai Bhan Singh Pawaiya won from the Gwalior seat with 74769 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Pradhuman Singh Tomar who got 59,208 votes.

Scindia factor

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is fondly known as Maharaja, is a key figure in the political circles. Scindia entered politics in 2002 and represented the Guna Lok Sabha seat from 2002 to 2019 after the death of his father and Congress stalwart Madhavrao Scindia.

In the run-up to the polls, both the BJP and the Congress have given tickets to Scindia’s loyalists, making him a key factor in case of a hung assembly.

Exit polls

Exit polls conducted by major television networks for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a clear majority for the BJP. India Today-Axis My India poll gave a clear majority to the BJP in the state, predicting it could win between 140 and 162 seats in the 230-member House, the ABP C-Voter survey said the Congress could bag between 113 and 137 seats and the BJP could get between 88 and 112 seats. The Times Now ETG Research poll gave a slight edge to the Congress – 109-125 seats as against the BJP’s 105-117 seats.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 Chhindwara Assembly: Kamal Nath takes early lead against BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu in Congress stronghold?

Also read: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: BJP crosses halfway mark in a big setback to Ashok Gehlot-led Congress