Jamnagar North Results 2022: Rivaba Jadeja wins with a massive margin

Jamnagar North constituency: While Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja contested from BJP, Ravindra Jadeja’s elder sister canvassed for Congress’s Bipendrasinh Jadeja bringing out sibling rivalry in the open.

Rivaba Jadeja wins with a massive margin in Jamnagar North; corners over 84,000 votes, AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur gets 33,880 votes and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja secures 22,822 votes.

BJP continues its growth momentum: Rivaba Jadeja gains 55,341 votes.

Rivaba Jadeja leads in Jamnagar North constituency with 34,319 votes.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja who is leading with 57% vote share currently had earlier said that there is no confusion in the family, when asked if there are any differences in the Jadeja family because her sister-in-law belongs to the Congress party.

Rivaba Jadeja gains the top spot with 14,905 votes.

AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur is leading followed by Congress' Amarsinh Anadaji Thakor while BJP's Rivaba Jadeja is trailing.

Rivaba Jadeja is leading at Jamnagar North constituency.

Jamnagar North assembly constituency has been in the limelight for various reasons. The constituency, which came into existence after the 2008 delimitation drive, saw some prominent candidates fighting each other at the state assembly elections. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded high-profile Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, against party stronghold Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Congress chose to stick to its veteran leader Bipendrasinh Jadeja.

The new entrant, Aam Aadmi Party, fielded Karsan Karmur who quit the BJP last year, and made her election debut this year.

The seat came to the limelight after the contest was pitted as a fight between two Jadejas. While Rivaba emerged as the face of BJP, her sister-in-law and father-in-law campaigned for Congress candidate Bipendrasinh.

The Jamnagar North constituency, which voted on December 1, has over 2.61 lakh voters and is spread over 14 of the 16 wards of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, Navagam Ghed, and the Jamnagar Port area.

Of the voters, Kshyatrias form a major chunk with 30,000 voters, while minorities have around 40,000 voters. There are around 19,000 Scheduled Caste (SC) voters, and while the number of Patidar voters is 17,000. Rivaba belongs to the Kshatriya community.

Congress vs BJP

In 2012, when the first state assembly polls were held after the 2008 delimitation, Congress leader Dharmendrasinh Jadeja won the seat with 50.53 per cent votes who defeated BJP's Mulubhai Ayar Bela who got 42.78 per cent votes.

In 2017, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja got 59 per cent of the votes where he defeated Congress party’s Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya with a record 41,000 votes.

Candidates in fray

Rivaba Jadeja

She joined BJP in 2019 and has been an active politician in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region since then. She has actively worked on women issues and reached out masses talking about various government welfare schemes, distributing sanitary napkins and helping open Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts for girls in post offices.

In August, PM Narendra Modi praised her efforts for helping families to open 101 such accounts through the Shree Matrushakti Charitable Trust, an NGO she runs with her husband.

Incidentally, her nomination was announced after Parimal Nathwani, Director, Corporate Affairs, at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), appealed to all parties not to entertain candidates who would allow crime to flourish in Jamnagar.

He tweeted: “Instead of leaders with negative image / criminal tendencies, the city should get educated & civilised leaders for peace, safety, prosperity & development.”

I appeal to every political party not to give tickets to candidates who would allow crime to flourish in Jamnagar. Instead of leaders with negative image/criminal tendencies, the city should get educated & civilised leaders for peace, safety, prosperity & development. pic.twitter.com/0kqwFPx2bQ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) November 3, 2022

Bipendrasinh Jadeja

Businessman by profession Bipendrasinh Jadeja has been with Congress for 32 years and is the president of the Jamnagar Chamber of Commerce. The main highlight of the party in this year’s election was Ravindra Jadeja’s elder sister Naynaba Jadeja who was seeking votes for the Congress.

Naynaba has openly criticised price rise under the ruling party and its unfulfilled employment promises, especially in the region.

(With agency inputs)

