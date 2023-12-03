Kamareddy Assembly Election Result 2023: Revanth Reddy races ahead of KCR in a big upset

Congress' Revanth Reddy is ahead of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and chief minister KCR in the Kamareddy assembly seat. The fight between Revanth Reddy and KCR at Kamareddy district is being tipped as the battle that will decide the next CM of the state.

Revanth Reddy has emerged as the face of the grand old party in the November 30 Assembly election and exit polls are suggesting Congress has an upper hand. Both the leaders are also contesting from their second constituencies: KCR from his sitting seat, Gajwel (Siddipet district), and Revanth, the Malkajgiri MP, from his home turf Kodangal (Vikarabad district).

Veteran Congress leader from Kamareddy and two-time MLA, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who had lost the seat in the 2018 election to BRS’ Gampa Govardhan by just 4,557 votes, has been shifted to the neighbouring Nizamabad Urban seat to make way for Revanth after KCR threw his hat in the ring in Kamareddy.

This could be the battle that will decide if anti-incumbency is a factor in the state as KCR aims for a third straight term as CM.

The Congress is likely to score a spectacular win in Telangana, preventing a record third term for K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The party is predicted to win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats in the 119 assemblies where the polling was held.

The Congress is predicted to win 42 per cent of the votes while the BRS will likely see a 36 per cent vote share.

Kamareddy is going to see a “triangular” contest with K Venkata Ramana Reddy representing BJP in the fray. Reddy case make up about 7.5% votes of the constituency. Meanwhile, KCR claims he was born in Konapur village in Kamareddy’s Bibipet Mandal.

The three constituencies in Kamareddy district witnessed drop in voter turnout this time. The average voter turnout percentage this time stood at 71.07 per cent, whereas it was 83.57 per cent in the previous elections.

Jukkal constituency registered a poll turnout of 70.21 per cent, whereas during the 2018 elections it was 85.56 per cent. Similarly, in Yellareddy constituency about 74.07 per cent of voters exercised their votes. Kamareddy constituency witnessed 68.94 per cent voter turnout.

A voter turnout of 71.34 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

