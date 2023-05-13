Kanakapura Election Results 2023: D K Shivakumar wins by over 90,000 votes

Kanakapura Assembly Election 2023: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has won the Kanakapura seat by securing 75.02 per cent vote share. He got 142,156 votes, whereas his closest competitor B Nagaraju of JD (S) got 20,561 votes.

A seven-time MLA election, Shivakumar was credited for his hard work in the runup to the elections. The Kanakapura assembly constituency, which falls under the Bangalore Rural district, is expected to see a three-corner fight among DK Shivakumar of Congress, R Ashok of BJP, and R Ramchandra of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS). Shivakumar, among the tallest leaders of Congress, is likely to have the upper hand as he has held the seat since 2008.

After 16 rounds of counting, the number of votes is as follows:

1. D K Shivakumar: 142,156 votes

2. R Ashoka- 19,602 votes

3. B Nagaraju- 20,561 votes

#WATCH | Party workers hail Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar as the party triumphs in the state, in Ramnagara pic.twitter.com/9QkE1Qxlev — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023



LIVE UPDATES

The Congress is headed for a clear majority in Karnataka and appears on course to wrest power from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress crossed the halfway mark around 2 PM and after six hours of counting, it was ahead in 137 seats. The saffron party, which was trying to retain its power in the only southern state, was leading in 63 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S), which was wishing to be the kingmaker in case of a hung assembly, was ahead in 20 seats.

Failing to meet up to the expectations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has “not been able to make the mark”. He conceded defeat as Congress was leading in 136 of the 224 Karnataka Assembly seats, which was way above the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said: “I thank and congratulate people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders.”

He added: "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he says while speaking to reporters after Congress' massive win in Karnataka. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai."

#WATCH | "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party's thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/LpkspF1sAz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

In 2018, Shivakumar defeated Narayana Gowda of JDS by a huge margin of 79,909 votes, securing 1,27,552 votes against him. In 2013, he won with 1,00,007 votes against JDS' P.G.R Sindhia, who secured only 68,583 votes. In 2008, the Congress leader won by a marginal difference of just 7,179 votes against Vishwanath DM.

Prior to 2008, he contested elections from Sathanur, which he bagged four times. This time, Shivakumar is squaring off with BJP's R Ashok - former Deputy Chief Minister. Ashoka is the Minister of Revenue in the current Bommai government since August 2019. He served as Deputy CM of Karnataka from July 2012 to May 2013.

Ashoka is regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Bangalore City and has steered the party to historic victories in the 2010 and 2015 BBMP (Br̥hat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) elections.

The Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' DK Suresh won from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 2,06,870 votes by defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of the BJP.

Kanakapura constituency past winners

2008-18: D. K. Shivakumar

1985-2004: P. G. R. Sindhia (Janta Dal and Janata Party)

1983: Ramakrishna Hegde (Janata Party)

Kanakapura

Total Voters: 220,409

Total per cent of people who voted: 84.52

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023

India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 122-140 seats in the 224-member assembly and gave the BJP 62-80 seats. The survey gave 20-25 seats to the JD(S), the third major player in the race. The term of the 224-member Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

Live updates: BJP has taken a lead from Congress in Bengaluru, which has 28 seats. Of 12 seats for which trends are available, BJP is ahead on 7 while Congress is leading on 5 seats.

