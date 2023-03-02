Meghalaya election results: Conrad Sangma's NPP ahead on 28 seats, BJP makes big gains

Meghalaya election results 2023: Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) has taken a massive lead in early trends while its former ally BJP is ahead on 12 seats, 10 seats more than what it had got in the last election. Congress has suffered a major setback as it is leading on only 6 seats, 15 less than what it had got in the last election. So far, trends for 59 of 60 seats are out. Counting is currently underway.

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates

The trends are in line with exit poll predictions, which have given the highest seats to Conrad Sangma's NPP. For NPP, polls predicted 18 to 26 seats. BJP and Congress were projected to win 6 to 12 seats.

India Today-Axis My India predicted 18-24 seats for NPP, 5-9 for Trinamool Congress, 4-8 for the BJP, 6-12 for Congress, and 8-12 for United Democratic Party (Meghalaya) led by Metbah Lyngdoh.