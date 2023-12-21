Parliament security breach case: Karnataka techie, son of ex-top cop, detained

In a fresh development, the Delhi Police has detained two more people for questioning in connection with the security breach in Parliament. One of them is identified as Sai Krishna, a techie and son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police from Karnataka's Bagalkote.

Sai Krishna, as per sources, is a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the two intruders who had entered the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13.

Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs. The major security breach incident took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Meanwhile, two other people -- Neelam and Amol Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Lalit Jha, believed to be a mastermind of the security breach, and Mahesh Kumawat, who allegedly helped Jha, were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated.

Sai Krishna and Manoranjan were batchmates at a Bengaluru engineering college. Krishna had been working from home and was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police at around 10 pm from his home in Bagalkote.

The other man who has been detained has been identified as Atul Kulshreshtha from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun.

Atul, also known as 'Baccha', has no past criminal records and no political connections, preliminary investigations show. However, Atul is said to be passionate about the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh since his student life.

The Delhi Police arrested him as he was caught on record chatting with the Parliament intruders on social media platform Facebook. Atul, who is linked to the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, used to organise meetings and had also participated in the farmers' agitation.

The intruders have told the police that their aim was to draw attention to issues related to farmers, growing unemployment as well as the unrest in Manipur. However, police mentioned that they are investigating all angles.

