Rahul Gandhi to embark on 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14; all you need to know

After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20. The 6200-kilometres Bharat Nyaya Yatra will start in Imphal, Manipur and will conclude in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Unlike the last time, this Yatra focuses on the regions from East to West India. It will cover 14 states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra and 85 districts, the Congress party announced on Wednesday.

The mode of the Yatra is a bus journey, along with some short walks every now and then, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced.

"On December 21st, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi has also agreed to fulfill the wish of the CWC. So the All India Congress Committee has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai," he said at a press conference.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra, which comes just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the march, Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari in September 2022 and concluded in January 2023 in Srinagar, was led by Rahul Gandhi. At the time, Gandhi had walked for over 4,000 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

"Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir travelling 4,500 km. That was a historic yatra in the Indian political history. He will be undertaking this yatra with the experience he had from the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Venugopal said.

"During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had raised three issues – economic inequality, social polarisation and political dictatorship. But the issue of Bharat Nyay Yatra is economic justice, social justice and political justice," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated.

