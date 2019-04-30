Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi; fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire has broken out at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot dousing the flames. Shastri Bhawan houses Ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development.

The fire, which broke out on the seventh floor, was extinguished within a few minutes by the fire tenders. No casualty has been reported so far.

Earlier, a fire had broken out at the Shastri Bhawan after a short circuit in an air-conditioning unit. Before this, a fire broke out on the same floor in 2014.

