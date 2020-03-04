Google to offer this service for free to help coronavirus-hit businesses, schools

Tech giant Google has announced that it will roll out advanced video-conferencing capabilities to consumers globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"G Suite and G Suite for Education make up our collection of productivity apps that help businesses and educators collaborate no matter where they're located," Google said. G Suite is Google's paid subscription that gives several extra features including connecting to more than 100 people via video call at the same time.



We want to help businesses and schools impacted by COVID-19 stay connected: starting this week, we'll roll out free access to our advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities through July 1, 2020 to all G Suite customers globally. https://t.co/OWWF7s5jjR Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 3, 2020

The feature will be available starting this week till July 1, 2020. Users will be able to hold meetings with up to 250 participants in a single video call, live stream to up to 1,00,000 people at once and will also have to record the meeting and save them to Google Drive.

Several schools are being shut down and several companies across the world, including Google, are pushing people to avoid travel and work from home. Having access to online paid subscriptions like Google's G Suite will help people connect to a large number of people over the internet and carry on with their work.

Google said, "We're committed to supporting our users and customers during this challenging time, and are continuing to scale our infrastructure to support greater Hangouts Meet demand, ensuring streamlined, reliable access to the service throughout this period."