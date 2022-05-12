India successfully test fires BrahMos Extended-Range Missile from Sukhoi fighter jet

India today successfully fired the Extended Range Version of BrahMos Air Launched missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The launch from the aircraft was as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region.

It was the first launch of Extended Range version of BrahMos missile from Su-30MKI aircraft. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat, the defence ministry said.

The extended range capability of the missile, coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft, gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields, the ministry of defence claimed.

India had successfully test-fired surface to surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos in Andaman and Nicobar last month. The extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy.

BrahMos was also caught up in a controversy recently after a missile was misfired due to a technical malfunction from an Indian Air Force unit during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI). The missile landed in Pakistani territory, causing little damage to property and equipment and no harm to people. Following the incident, India sent a letter to Pakistani authorities expressing its deep regret for the incident, as well as issuing a statement.





