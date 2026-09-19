Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 get 25% lower EMIs under Galaxy Forever plan

Samsung says this reduces the monthly EMI by 25%. The programme also contains an assured buyback option and Samsung Care+ protection, giving you the flexibility to upgrade, retain or return your foldable.

Galaxy Forever EMI and buyback details

Under the two-year Galaxy Forever plan, the revised monthly EMIs are:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: ₹6,997, down from ₹9,417

Galaxy Z Fold8: ₹6,416, down from ₹8,584

Tenure: 24 months

Payment structure: 60% of the device price is paid through EMIs, while the remaining 40% is deferred as a bullet payment.

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At the end of 24 months, you can:

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Upgrade: Return the existing device and move to the latest Galaxy device

Retain: Pay the remaining 40% and keep the device

Return: Return the device and exit the programme

You can also return or upgrade before 24 months. The assured buyback values are:

10 -11 months: Up to 55%

12 -13 months: Up to 50%

14 -18 months: Up to 45%

19 -25 months: Up to 40%

Galaxy Forever also includes Samsung Care+, which covers accidental and liquid damage without claiming processing fees.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Fold8 features

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra comes with an 8-inch main display, weighs 215g and is 4.1mm thin. It has a 200MP main camera with HDR, a 50MP ultrawide camera with improved Nightography, 8K video recording with APV and Cine LUT tools, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

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The Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201g and has a 4,800mAh battery. Its Flex Titanium display structure is designed to reduce crease visibility and improve durability, while the main display reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also features dual 50MP cameras, Dual Recording and My FanCam.