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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 get 25% lower EMIs under Galaxy Forever plan

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 get 25% lower EMIs under Galaxy Forever plan

Samsung’s new payment option lowers monthly costs for its latest foldables, while buyback flexibility and bundled device protection give buyers more ways to manage ownership.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 get 25% lower EMIs under Galaxy Forever planSamsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Fold8 get lower EMIs under the Galaxy Forever plan.

Samsung India has introduced a new payment option under its Galaxy Forever programme for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, allowing you to bring down your monthly EMIs. Under the new ‘bullet-payment’ option, you can now pay 60% of the device price, along with the Galaxy Forever programme fee, through 24 monthly EMIs. The remaining 40% is deferred as a bullet payment at the end of the two-year tenure.

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Must Read: iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

Samsung says this reduces the monthly EMI by 25%. The programme also contains an assured buyback option and Samsung Care+ protection, giving you the flexibility to upgrade, retain or return your foldable.

Galaxy Forever EMI and buyback details

Under the two-year Galaxy Forever plan, the revised monthly EMIs are:

  • Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: ₹6,997, down from ₹9,417
  • Galaxy Z Fold8: ₹6,416, down from ₹8,584
  • Tenure: 24 months
  • Payment structure: 60% of the device price is paid through EMIs, while the remaining 40% is deferred as a bullet payment.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: 3 big reasons to consider Apple’s next flagship iPhones

At the end of 24 months, you can:

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  • Upgrade: Return the existing device and move to the latest Galaxy device
  • Retain: Pay the remaining 40% and keep the device
  • Return: Return the device and exit the programme

You can also return or upgrade before 24 months. The assured buyback values are:

  • 10 -11 months: Up to 55%
  • 12 -13 months: Up to 50%
  • 14 -18 months: Up to 45%
  • 19 -25 months: Up to 40%

Galaxy Forever also includes Samsung Care+, which covers accidental and liquid damage without claiming processing fees.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Fold8 features

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra comes with an 8-inch main display, weighs 215g and is 4.1mm thin. It has a 200MP main camera with HDR, a 50MP ultrawide camera with improved Nightography, 8K video recording with APV and Cine LUT tools, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

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The Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201g and has a 4,800mAh battery. Its Flex Titanium display structure is designed to reduce crease visibility and improve durability, while the main display reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness. It also features dual 50MP cameras, Dual Recording and My FanCam.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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