Radhika Merchant: All about the company where Mukesh Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law is a director

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, is a director on the board of Encore Healthcare - a company headed by her father Viren Merchant.

Also Read: Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest daughter-in-law?

Reliance Industries today informed that the 'roka' or engagement ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Watch: Throwback video of Radhika Merchant's performance at her 'arangetram' in Jio World Centre

Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare. A New York University graduate, Radhika is currently a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

Know all about Encore Healthcare

Encore Healthcare is a solid dosage and liquids pharmaceutical manufacturing company of the Encore Group. The company specialises in pharmaceuticals in the category of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished formulations.

Located in Maharashtra's Aurangabad and originally started by May & Baker, the facility was acquired from Nicholas Piramal by Encore Group in March 2003.

After the acquisition, Encore upgraded the manufacturing site to meet cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) by making changes such as upgrading equipment and streamlining EHS requirements. Over the last few years, the Encore facility has become a centre of manufacturing and development for a number of multinational companies.

Being one of India’s largest pharmaceutical plants under one roof, Encore currently has an output of over 6 billion tablets annually.

In the year 2008, Encore constructed a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) facility adjacent to the manufacturing facility. The R&D department conducts pre-formulation studies, formulation development, scale-up activities, and analytical method development.

With major developments over the last 25 years, the Encore group has extended its healthcare brand to the Indian patient as well. Encore Healthcare's marketing division was launched at the beginning of 2013 holding a number of products manufactured and developed by Encore Healthcare Manufacturing and ZYG Pharma (Encore Group company).

Anant and Radhika

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years. Anant completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika holds a bachelor's degree in political science from New York University and currently serving as a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

