SBI plans to issue AT-1, infrastructure and tier-2 bonds: Report

The State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to raise capital using a combination of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, tier-2 bonds, and infrastructure bonds in the coming months, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday. Discussions are likely to start around May and by the end of the first quarter, the lender may finalise how much capital it would raise initially, the report said.

The SBI will come out with all three types - AT-1 bonds, infrastructure bonds, and tier-2 bonds, the report said citing sources. "The issuances will be healthy, based on the initial assessments of credit growth and demand."

Earlier this month, the SBI board approved fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds. The bank will raise up to $2 billion through foreign currency bonds in single or multiple tranches, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

"The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24"," said SBI in an exchange filing.

On Tuesday, SBI's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 560.10.

Last month, the public lender raised Rs 3,717 crore by issuing a Tier 1 bond at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent.