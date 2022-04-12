States must carry out safety audit of each ropeway project: MHA after Jharkhand accident

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an advisory in wake of the ropeway accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

The government said that the incident has highlighted the need to have a detailed standard operating procedure and a contingency plan for ropeway operations to prevent occurrence of any such incidence in the future

"The State government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organization for carrying out safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit," the ministry said in a statement.

Operation and maintenance of ropeway projects need to be scrupulously adhered to, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in a letter to the states.

For each ropeway project, a maintenance manual must be prepared. In addition to the maintenance manual, there should be a maintenance programme so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices. The entity operating the ropeways must maintain a record of all the activities undertaken as part of the maintenance programme, it added.

"I would, therefore, urge you to take a review of the situation in respect of all the ropeway projects in your State and ensure that SOPs, Contingency Plans for operation and maintenance of ropeways, and system of safety audits are in place," Bhalla further stated, adding that it should also be ensured that mock drills/mock exercises for handling contingency situations involving ropeways are periodically conducted.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the Deoghar cable-car mishap and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The court will hear the matter on April 26. Before that, the state has to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.

Earlier today, all the tourists trapped in cable cars were rescued, while one more person fell off a helicopter when she was being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three, officials said. 14 of the remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air on a ropeway at Trikut hills for around 40 hours, were rescued by Indian Air Force helicopters, bringing an end to the operations.

''Of the remaining 15 people trapped in cable cars, 14 have been rescued while a woman fell off the chopper during the course of rescue operation,'' Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick told PTI from the spot over phone.

Deoghar Civil Surgeon C K Shahi said that the woman, identified as 60-year-old Shobha Devi, was declared dead on being taken to a hospital.

Mallick said that the rescued people have been sent to a hospital, where they will be examined.

The rescue operations ended after more than 60 people stuck on the ropeway following a collision between cable cars due to technical snag on Sunday were evacuated with the help of two IAF helicopters.

(With agency inputs)