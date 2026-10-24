Japan visa guide for Indian travelers: Key documents, overall expenses & application steps

Visa fees

The consular fee charged by the Embassy of Japan stands at a fixed rate of ₹500 for both single-entry and multiple-entry short-term visas. For travelers who require a transit visa during connecting layovers, the consular fee is ₹50.

In addition to the official government fee, applicants processing their documents through external service points must pay a mandatory service handling charge, which averages around ₹800 per application. This brings the total standard baseline expense to approximately ₹1,300 per applicant, excluding any optional add-ons such as courier passport returns or premium counter services.

Documents required

Applicants must assemble a complete and accurate stack of documentation prior to submission, as missing files frequently lead to processing delays:

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Passport: Original Indian passport valid for at least six months from the date of travel, containing at least two blank pages.

Application form: A fully completed and signed application form. Any field that is not applicable should be marked as "N/A" rather than left blank.

Photograph: One recent passport-sized photo taken within the last six months against a plain white background. The standard specifications require a 45 mm x 45 mm square photo.

Financial proof: Original bank statements from the preceding 3 to 6 months, bearing an official bank stamp and signature. In addition, submission of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for recent assessment years is required.

Travel itinerary & cover letter: A detailed day-by-day itinerary of the planned stay in Japan, including the specific names and addresses of reserved hotels. A signed cover letter explaining the purpose of the trip and confirming travel dates must also be included.

Proof of travel & employment: Confirmed round-trip flight reservations, hotel accommodation confirmations, and proof of professional status (such as salary slips, an employer No Objection Certificate/Leave Approval letter, or business registration documents).

Application process

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Applicants can apply using the following sequence of steps:

Determine the visa route: Decide between the sticker visa or the single-entry short-term tourist eVisa. Identify consular jurisdiction: Verify the appropriate embassy or consulate jurisdiction covering your state of residence (centers operate across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru). Assemble the application: Download the latest official application form, fill in every required detail, and organise all supporting papers according to the consular checklist. Submit documents and pay fees: Visit the designated VFS Global center covering your jurisdiction to hand in your physical application, provide biometric data if requested, and clear the requisite visa and service fees via cash, card, or UPI. For the eVisa route, applications are submitted online through the authorized portal, with digital notification sent upon review. Track and collect: Monitor the application progress online using the tracking reference number. Once processed, the passport can be picked up from the center or delivered via courier. Digital eVisa holders receive a digital Visa Issuance Notice to display on a live mobile browser at airport check-in.

Processing time

Standard visa processing typically takes a minimum of 5 to 7 working days once the physical file arrives at the Embassy of Japan. For eVisas, turnaround times generally range between 4 and 7 business days.

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However, during peak tourism windows — specifically the spring cherry blossom season (March to May) and the autumn foliage season (October to November) — high application volumes can extend processing timelines to 10 to 15 working days. Applicants are strongly advised to apply 4 to 6 weeks prior to their planned departure date to avoid travel disruption.