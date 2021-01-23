Anand Mahindra to gift Thar SUVs to six debutants after India's historic win in Australia

On Tuesday, the Indian cricket team had registered a historic win against the Australians by defeating them in a test match at 'Fortress Gabba'. India beat Australia by three wickets in the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy securing the series. Six young Indian cricketers made their Test debuts during this series. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced that he would be gifting these players one SUV each for their efforts in securing the test series for India.

The debutants were: Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini,

In a series of Tweets, Mahindra announced that he would be gifting the six debutants all new Mahindra Thar SUVs. The SUVs would be paid for from Mahindra's account at no expense to his company. While sharing a BRUT video featuring the six cricketers, Mahindra wrote, "Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible".

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

In another tweet, Mahindra added, "Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account-at no expense to the company".

Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account-at no expense to the company. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/5aiHSbOAl1 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Mahindra explained that the reason behind these gifts is to exhort young people to believe in themselves to 'take the road less travelled'. "Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington!," wrote Mahindra in a tweet. He requests Mahindra Auto to deliver the promised SUVs to the youngsters on priority.

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less traveled.' Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. ð (3/3) - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

In the fourth Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India had to chase a target of 328 in the last innings of the fourth test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The innings started on the right foot as Indian opener Shubham Gill scored 91 runs.

After the opener was dismissed, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant provided stability with a 61-run partnership. Later in the match, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar posted a crucial 53-run partnership setting India up for a win. Pant scored a match-winning boundary taking his total to an unbeaten 89.

Also Read: Mahindra Group expresses interest to secure COVID-19 vaccines for employees